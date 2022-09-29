In total, 12 have been charged as part of a major National Crime Agency investigation into the smuggling of millions of pounds in criminal cash out of the UK.

They are suspected of being cash couriers, responsible for transporting large amounts of money in suitcases on flights from the UK to Dubai.

Megan Reeves, aged 29, of Langer Street, Hexthorpe, Doncaster, has appeared in court after being arrested by police investigating an international UK to Dubai money smuggling operation. File picture of a police office, Press Association

Advertisement Hide Ad

Megan Reeves, aged 29, of Langer Street, Hexthorpe, Doncaster, appeared Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on September 28, charged with attempting to remove property from England and Wales, namely cash, which, she knew or suspected, constituted or represented others’ benefit from criminal conduct, contrary the Criminal Attempts Act 1981.

And 11 individuals appeared at the same court, charged with removal of property from England and Wales, namely cash, which, they knew or suspected, constituted or represented others benefit from criminal conduct, contrary to the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

They are Jonathan Johnson, aged 54 and Jo Emma Larvin, aged 43, both of Grantley, Rippon, North Yorkshire; Ali Al Nawab, aged 38, of The Vale, London NW1; Mehdi Amrollahibiyouki, aged 40, of Long Lane, Finchley, London; Stacey Borg, aged 40, of Carr Road, Calverley, Pudsey, West Yorkshire; Craig Bramall, aged 41, of Ordsall Lane, Salford; Toni Groves, aged 24, of Blossom Street, Manchester; Amy Harrison, aged 27, of Highdown, Worcester Park, Surrey; Paige Henry, aged 25, of Ravenshurst Road, Birmingham; Samantha Horst, aged 50 of Wendover Road, Staines Upon Thames, Middlesex; Bridget Taylor, aged 42, of Manor Place, Edinburgh;

All 12 were bailed to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on October 27.