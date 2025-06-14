South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit Community Grants Fund opens for applications

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 14th Jun 2025, 07:00 BST

The South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) has announced the launch of its 2025 Community Grants Fund, inviting applications from community groups, social enterprises, and non-profit organisations across the region.

The fund offers grants of up to £25,000 to support initiatives for 12 months that help prevent violence and support people.

Funding can be used to establish new activities, to build on existing projects or to trial something completely new.

Eligible projects include those that promote positive relationships, tackle domestic abuse, support substance misuse recovery, or provide pathways into education and employment.

South Yorkshire’s Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Kilvinder Vigurs, said: “Community organisations are the backbone of our efforts to reduce violence and build safer neighbourhoods.

“Through the Small Grants Fund, we are investing in the passion, creativity and commitment of local groups, who understand the needs of their communities best. I encourage all eligible organisations to apply and help us create a safer South Yorkshire for everyone.”

The VRU takes a public health approach to tackling the root causes of violence, and this funding round is designed to empower local organisations that are making a real difference in their communities.

This year, the VRU is supporting applications that meet at least one of the following five key themes:

Reducing / Preventing Knife Crime

Reducing Violence Against Women and Girls

Coaching and Mentoring to Reduce Violence

Diversion away from violent crime via sporting activity

Racial Disproportionality in Serious Youth Violence

Applications are open until midday on the 3 July.

For more information on how to apply, please visit: South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit Community Grants Fund opens for applications | Violence Reduction Unit (VRU)

