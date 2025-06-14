South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit Community Grants Fund opens for applications
The fund offers grants of up to £25,000 to support initiatives for 12 months that help prevent violence and support people.
Funding can be used to establish new activities, to build on existing projects or to trial something completely new.
Eligible projects include those that promote positive relationships, tackle domestic abuse, support substance misuse recovery, or provide pathways into education and employment.
South Yorkshire’s Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Kilvinder Vigurs, said: “Community organisations are the backbone of our efforts to reduce violence and build safer neighbourhoods.
“Through the Small Grants Fund, we are investing in the passion, creativity and commitment of local groups, who understand the needs of their communities best. I encourage all eligible organisations to apply and help us create a safer South Yorkshire for everyone.”
The VRU takes a public health approach to tackling the root causes of violence, and this funding round is designed to empower local organisations that are making a real difference in their communities.
This year, the VRU is supporting applications that meet at least one of the following five key themes:
Reducing / Preventing Knife Crime
Reducing Violence Against Women and Girls
Coaching and Mentoring to Reduce Violence
Diversion away from violent crime via sporting activity
Racial Disproportionality in Serious Youth Violence
Applications are open until midday on the 3 July.
For more information on how to apply, please visit: South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit Community Grants Fund opens for applications | Violence Reduction Unit (VRU)