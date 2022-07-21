Sheffield Crown Court heard on July 21 how Amrit Jhagra, aged 19, of Cedar Road, at Balby, Doncaster, was found guilty by a trial jury of murdering Janis Kozlovskis and Ryan Theobald on High Street, in Doncaster city centre, and he was also found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon.

Richard Thyne QC, prosecuting, previously told the jury 17-year-old Janis Kozlovskis and 20-year-old Ryan Theobald had left CoCo nightclub, on Silver Street, with friends when Janis Kozlovskis approached one of Jhagra’s two friends and they began fighting and moved to High Street in the early hours of Saturday, January 29.

Mr Thyne said Ryan Theobald also threw a punch at Jhagra’s friend and after Jhagra swung at Ryan Theobald he pursued the defendant but was stabbed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is Amrit Jhagra, aged 19, of Cedar Road, Balby, Doncaster, who has been found guilty of two counts of murder and one count of possessing an offensive weapon after Janis Kozlovskis and Ryan Theobald were stabbed to death in Doncaster city centre.

Jhagra then chased Janis Kozlovskis and as he went to the ground he was repeatedly stabbed, according to Mr Thyne.

The Judge, Mr Justice Akhlaq Choudhury QC, who opted to adjourned sentencing to a later date, said: “The sentence is mandatory custody for life but the question of the minimum term before release can be considered and because he is a ‘youth’ a pre-sentence report would be welcome.”

Despite the efforts of door staff, passers-by and paramedics, Ryan Theobald was pronounced dead at the scene and Janis Kozlovskis was taken to hospital but was also later pronounced dead.

Mr Thyne said Ryan Theobald suffered a stab wound to the left side of his chest penetrating his heart and a lung and he died from blood loss.

Pictured are deceased Ryan Theobald, left, and Janis Kozlovskis, right, who both died after suffering fatal stab wounds in Doncaster city centre.

Janis Kozlovskis suffered stab wounds to the right side of his neck, according to Mr Thyne, the front left side of his chest, his left armpit, the front right side of the abdomen and to his right knee.

Jhagra, who had denied the two counts of murder and one count of possessing an offensive weapon, stated he had been staying at a Premier Inn and he had gone out for pizza and had not realised he had his multi-tool.

He told police he had intervened to stop the fight and claimed he had been kicked and punched on the ground and he could not remember what had happened.

Jhagra told officers he had not intended to cause any harm and claimed he had been trying to defend himself.

He also told the jury he had a multi-tool to repair his bike and for protection and he had not intended to use it as a weapon but as soon as he and his friend were attacked he had been scared for his life.

After being shown CCTV of the incident he said he had pulled the multi-tool out because he thought his friend was going to get stabbed and because he had felt surrounded.

He claimed he did not know he had stabbed someone until he was told that night and he did not know anyone had died until the following morning when he had seen social media.

Jhagra had stated to police there had been a feud over areas and there had been previous fights and someone had previously tried to stab him and he had been beaten up.

Mr Justice Choudhury told Jhagra he had been convicted by the jury of two counts of murder and for having an offensive weapon.

He added: “The mandatory sentence for that is custody for life but I need to determine what the minimum period will be before you can be released.”