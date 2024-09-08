South Yorkshire Police have issued more than 230,000 speeding fines to drivers in the last three years, new figures show, generating £23 million.

In the last year alone, between April 2023 and April 2024, more than £7 million of fines were handed out, with 74,508 Notes of Intended Prosecution (NIPs) issued.

New data, obtained by Legal Expert using the Freedom of Information Act, shows the locations across Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham where most drivers were caught speeding by police during that period.

Among other things, the figures reveal how many motorists have been caught out by variable speed limits as low as 40mph on the M1.

The other roads in South Yorkshire where the most drivers have been caught speeding include the A61 Penistone Road in Sheffield, the A616 in Barnsley, the A633 through Rawmarsh, Rotherham, the A625 Ecclesall Road South, and the A638 York Road in Doncaster.

The minimum penalty for speeding is £100 fine and three penalty points added to your licence, though drivers can be given the option to attend a speed awareness course.

Motorists who receive 12 or more points within three years can be disqualified from driving.

Within 14 days of a vehicle being caught speeding, the registered keeper will be sent a ‘Notice of Intended Prosecution,’ issued by the police informing a driver they intend to prosecute for a motoring offence.

They will also receive a ‘Section 172 Notice’, which the keeper is legally required to complete, telling police who was driving the vehicle.

Below are the 20 locations on South Yorkshire’s roads where most drivers were caught speeding by police between April 2023 and April 2024.

The photos used are for illustrative purposes only. There is no suggestion any of the drivers pictured were speeding.

1 . M1-4491B J32 - J31 Southbound, Exceed a variable speed limit 50mph 294 drivers were caught exceeding a variable speed limit of 50mph at this location between April 6, 2023 and April 5 2024. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . A61 Penistone Road near Rutland Road, Sheffield (S) 267 drivers were caught speeding at this location between April 6, 2023 and April 5 2024. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . M1-4491B J32 - J31 Southbound, Exceed a variable speed limit 60mph 254 drivers were caught exceeding a variable speed limit of 60mph at this location between April 6, 2023 and April 5 2024. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales