South Yorkshire sex offender on run after failing to appear in court
A South Yorkshire man who was sentenced to 20-months for sexual assault and battery of a woman is wanted for breaching his Sex Offender Notification Requirements and failing to appear at court.
Thomas Todd, aged 27, is required to inform police of any change of address as part of the register requirements which were imposed in 2013 an last until 2023.
Todd is originally from Doncaster and his last address was in Rotherham, but since leaving there earlier this year he has failed to inform officers of any new address.
On the 13 June this year, Todd was arrested in the Grimsby area for breaching his notification requirements and was bailed to Doncaster Magistrates’ Court, where he failed to appear on 9 July.
Since then, officers in South Yorkshire and Humberside have made extensive enquiries to trace Todd and are now asking anyone with information as to where he might be to get in touch.
Detective Sergeant Chris Allott said: “Todd is fully aware of the requirements he is subject to, but despite that he failed to notify us of the change in address.
“He knows this has resulted in him being actively sought by officers and we need anyone who has seen him recently, or who knows where he is, to contact us.”
Todd is described as being of a slim build and around 5ft7, he has ginger hair and a number of tattoos including a woman’s name on his neck.
He has links to Doncaster, Grimsby, Cleethorpes and Skegness.
DS Allott added: “It is really important that anyone with information comes forward so we can make contact with Todd and ensure he is appropriately managed once again.
“If you see Todd, call 999. You can also provide information to 101 quoting incident number 552 of 5 August 2019.
“Alternatively, you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”