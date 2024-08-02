South Yorkshire sees staggering rise in ‘disturbing’ crimes linked to TikTok including, stalking and sexual offences.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Yorkshire Police has recorded a sharp rise in crimes linked to social media site, TikTok with figures skyrocketing by 79 per cent in the last three years.

New figures obtained by Legal Expert via Freedom of Information requests to all police forces in England and Wales reveals more than 14,000 crimes have been linked to the site in the last three years.

Crimes including stalking, theft, blackmail and sexual offences have soared by 70% since 2021.

Across England and Wales, ‘evidential difficulties’ are most commonly cited as preventing further police action - meaning crimes are often left unresolved.

Legal Expert solicitor, Jane Davies said: “Some of the offences recorded by police forces linked to TikTok are extremely disturbing and worrying. What’s more worrying, is that lack of evidence preventing further police action seems to be extremely common.”

A total of 495 alleged criminal offences associated with TikTok have been recorded by South Yorkshire Police in the last three years.

In the last year alone (between 2023/24), the force logged 147 alleged offences of stalking and harassment linked to the app as well as 10 miscellaneous crimes against society.

A further 11 sexual offences were also recorded and 10 cases of public fear, alarm or distress.

In the last year, no charges have been issued for crimes linked to TikTok, according to South Yorkshire Police figures.

The force, along with the majority in England and Wales, most commonly cited ‘evidential difficulties’ as preventing further police action and investigation.

There can be many reasons for evidential difficulties including that the victim has withdrawn their support in pursuing the case.

However, in 2023/24 alone, figures reveal some 80 instances where no suspect was identified in TikTok-related crimes and the investigation was deemed complete.

The force also recorded 65 cases this year where further police action was prevented due to ‘evidential difficulties’ despite the suspect being identified and victim support.

Separately, there were 11 instances where the suspect was identified but the victim withdrew support.

Legal Expert Solicitor, Jane Davies added: “It is important that victims know there will be consequences if they are subjected to abuse online or in person - in any capacity.

“Reaching out for legal advice can be a good way to get the ball rolling and make sure perpetrators are held to account.”

TikTok’s Safety and Civility community guidelines state: “We do not allow any violent threats, promotion of violence, incitement to violence, or promotion of criminal activities that may harm people, animals, or property.

“If there is a specific, credible, and imminent threat to human life or serious physical injury, we report it to relevant law enforcement authorities.”

LegalExpert.co.uk has a team of experts at hand for anyone who has concerns about criminal offences relating to TikTok.

They operate a 24-hour helpline and live chat service which you can access on their website.