South Yorkshire pub cordoned off by police as nearby streets also closed
A South Yorkshire pub has been sealed off by police this morning along with adjoining roads, according to nearby residents.
By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 12:33 pm
The Queens pub in Albert Road, West Melton, Rotherham, which has been closed for a number of years, is under police guard.
Residents have said five streets in the area have been closed off.
There are unconfirmed reports of a serious incident in the area in the early hours of this morning.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for details.