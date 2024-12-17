South Yorkshire Police to recruit child exploitation co-ordinator to crack down on crime

By Danielle Andrews
Published 17th Dec 2024, 14:22 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) is ramping up its efforts to protect vulnerable individuals with the creation of a new role aimed at tackling child exploitation.

The child exploitation co-ordinator, who is expected to be in place by early 2025, will ensure that the issue remains a top priority within the force.

The role is designed to provide consistency and bolster collaboration between police, partners, and the public in the fight against child criminal exploitation (CCE), including the growing threat of county lines.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each of the four districts of South Yorkshire—Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham, and Sheffield—maintains dedicated child exploitation teams focused on disrupting county lines operations and protecting young people at risk.

South Yorkshire Police to recruit child exploitation co-ordinator to crack down on crime.South Yorkshire Police to recruit child exploitation co-ordinator to crack down on crime.
South Yorkshire Police to recruit child exploitation co-ordinator to crack down on crime.

These teams work closely with the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (Y&H ROCU SOC) and local partners to identify and protect children vulnerable to exploitation. A quarterly county lines partnership group has also been established to further address this issue.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice