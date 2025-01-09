South Yorkshire Police sees more than 1,700 claims made against the force since 2019.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The number of people claiming compensation against the police is increasing and police forces across the country have had to pay out thousands for claims made against them.

South Yorkshire Police has seen an increasing amount of claims made against the force over the past five years.

Figures obtained by Public Interest Lawyers found that 1,775 claims have been lodged against South Yorkshire Police since 2019.

Claims are often put in against a police force if someone feels they have been mistreated or if they feel the police abused their position.

Examples of claims against the police include malicious prosecution, wrongful arrest, sexual misconduct, assault, traffic accidents and property damage.

Some claims against the police can be made for exceptional circumstances, for example, forces across the UK paid out more than £300,000 in compensation in the last three years after officers raided the homes of innocent people, according to The Express.

This amount resulted from at least 255 separate cases of police forces battering down the wrong doors.

In 2019/2020, 348 claims were lodged against South Yorkshire Police, which was the third-highest number of claims over the past five years.

A year later, this number decreased to 337 claims.

The service has experienced a rise in claims over the past year, with a total of 400.

South Yorkshire Police declined to comment.