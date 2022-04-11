South Yorkshire Police refers itself to standards watchdog over arrest in Sheffield

Chief Supt Shelley Hemsley told a meeting of the PCC’s public accountability board that the force had referred itself to the professional standards department following the arrest on Clun Street in Burngreave.

Chief Supt Shelley Hemsley told today’s meeting: “I’ve been alerted to that his morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Supt Shelley Hemsley told a meeting of the PCC's public accountability board that the force had referred itself to the professional standards department

“My understanding is that officers were alerted to a vehicle that they believed to be untaxed, that a short pursuit took place with that vehicle but it was lost, and the officer that had been involved in the pursuit had found it later on Clun Street.

“Whilst dealing with that vehicle, there was an arrest made of a male that was interacting with the police officer, for obstructing a police constable in the course of their duties.

“That person was arrested and has since been charged and bailed.

“I understand there’s been a number of videos that relate to that incident that’s been circulating amongst the community, that has caused some concern.