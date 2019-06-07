South Yorkshire police officer swaps gun for dog in fight against crime

A South Yorkshire police officer has swapped his gun for another weapon in the fight against crime – a dog.

PC Michael Greaves has swapped his role in South Yorkshire Police’s firearms unit for a post as a dog handler.

He took up his new position on Wednesday with Police Dog Benson by his side after the 22-month old Dutch Shepherd passed a 13 week course in which the dog was trained to use scent to assist PC Greaves in locating missing people, finding crime scene evidence and tracing suspects.

PC Greaves said: “Me and Benson have both been put through our paces at training school and are looking forward to what our partnership will bring.

“Benson passed his assessments with flying colours and took all scenarios in his stride.

“He is brave, inquisitive and loyal, all the qualities you want in a partner.”

