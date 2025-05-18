South Yorkshire Police officer identified victim of 2015 London collision

A South Yorkshire Police officer who gave his free time to investigate a 2015 London road traffic death has successfully identified the victim almost a decade on.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bryan Woolis died in a road traffic collision in Walthamstow, Northeast London on 22 January 2015, when he was hit by a Mercedes C-Class, though he was not correctly identified for almost a decade.

Officers who initially investigated the collision were unable to identify the victim or locate his family, they had heard from associates that he may have been called Brian Wallace, and that he had relatives in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the driver of the Mercedes going before the courts and receiving a suspended sentence, the case could not be closed because the victim had not been formally identified.

Bryan Alwyn Woolis.

Missing persons charity Locate International shared an appeal to identify the man in January 2024, which was followed up by local Sheffield press.

It was via an article on the Doncaster Free Press’s sister paper The Sheffield Star’s website that Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector, Nik Dodsworth, first became aware of the case, and he offered up his free time to try and solve the mystery of Brian Wallace.

Nik said: “I was drawn to the case because I saw that The Sheffield Star had two good quality photos of the victim, but despite this, he had still not been identified. I found that quite sad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I first joined the police, this was the kind of job I envisaged myself doing every day, but of course the majority of the time it’s nothing like this at all.

“As it was believed that Bryan had links to Sheffield, and with Locate International being primarily London based, I offered to help out.

“I had done about five hours of research, primarily internet-based and with some visits to negate possible identities that had been suggested on forums.

“The Met were really helpful, and when I got the case notes from them it became quite straightforward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through his tireless detective work, and with help from a partial DNA match and the Police National Computer database, Nik was able to confirm that Brian Wallace was actually Bryan Alwyn Woolis.

Further investigation turned up an obituary for an Alywn Woolis (Bryan’s father), who had died in Derbyshire in 2016.

Alwyn Woolis’s obituary listed three children, including Bryan. Nik made contact with Bryan’s sister and brother who were able to fill in the many of the blanks surrounding Bryan’s life and death.

Nik added: “Bryan’s sister moved to London in the 1990s, Bryan followed a few years later and he would visit her from time to time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, Bryan lived a quiet life by choice, and after his sister moved back up north in the 2000s to look after their father, they didn’t see each other again.

“Because the family did not stay in regular contact, it was not considered unusual not to hear from Bryan for long periods of time, and so he was not listed as a missing person.

“When I got in touch with Bryan’s sister, I was able to tell her what had happened to her brother. Despite not being close, she experienced grief at Bryan’s death. She had heard a rumour that Bryan had died of natural causes but could not find anything to corroborate this.

“It was a sad thing, to have a man die and be buried without being correctly identified, but it’s not as uncommon as you might expect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What actually makes this case unusual is that it has now been resolved. I got a sense of satisfaction from getting to the bottom of this mystery, putting a name to the victim of a tragic road traffic collision from 10 years ago, and being able to help Bryan’s family get closure.”

Through Nik’s dogged determination to get to the bottom of a case which may have gone unresolved for many more years without him, he was able to ensure that Bryan Wallace has dignity in death and will be remembered under his true name.

Locate International are working to secure a new headstone for Bryan’s grave at Manor Park Cemetery in London, something that Nik says ‘has to happen’.