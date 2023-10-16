South Yorkshire Police launches week of action to tackle business and retail crime

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The National Safer Business Action Week, which has been organised by The National Business Crime Centre (NBCC), launches today (Monday 16 October), with officers from the Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster districts carrying out specialist operations, focussed patrols and engagement events throughout the week.

A joint approach will see officers work alongside Business Crime Reduction Partnerships (BCRPs), Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) and the private security industry to engage with businesses and members of the public and raise awareness of crime prevention activities in relation to retail crime.

Superintendent Paul Ferguson said: "We are already committed as a force to tackling retail crime and supporting businesses across South Yorkshire, and this week of action provides a fantastic opportunity to make more people aware of the devastating impact this crime has on businesses and the local community, and how we are tackling it as a force.

"No business deserves to be targeted by shoplifters and thieves, and no shop worker should go to work facing the threat of violence at the hands of these criminals.

"It is important that businesses are made aware of the best ways to prevent shoplifters from stealing in the first place and for us to all work together to combat retail crime and stop thieves in their tracks once and for all."

Superintendent Patrick Holdaway, lead for the NBCC said: “The week of action is coordinated nationally but it very much focussed on local crime and ASB issues impacting retail and other businesses in the community. It is as much about engaging with businesses and the public as it is about identifying and catching prolific offenders.

