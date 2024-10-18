South Yorkshire Police launch operation with Serco to prevent illicit items entering Doncaster prison

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dedicated operation by South Yorkshire Police, in partnership with Serco staff at HMP Doncaster, has had a significant impact after being introduced to target and prevent illicit substances and other items from entering the prison.

On Tuesday (15 October), officers from the Prison Crime Unit joined forces with Serco staff at HMP Doncaster for a day of intensive activity designed to demonstrate how the partnership is helping to prevent illicit items from entering the prison estate.

During the 10-hour operation, 120 visitors and 165 prison staff were searched as they entered the prison, but no illegal items were found during the exercise.

The perimeter of HMP Doncaster was subjected to heavy surveillance, assisted by the Mounted Section and Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team, who patrolled the prison walls to prevent contraband such as phones, drugs and weapons from being thrown into the grounds.

Vehicles were searched during the operation.

A drone was flown above the prison to scan the walls and ensure no items were thrown over.

CCTV monitored the Visits Hall for any suspicious behaviour or ‘hand overs’ and prison staff also had their vehicles thoroughly checked by a trained drugs dog.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Bright said: "This operation supports the work we do all year round to prevent illicit articles from entering our prisons and we are pleased no one was foolish enough to try and bring in a banned item during today's activity.

"We know that criminals try to smuggle in contraband and illicit articles via staff, visitors, contractors and throw overs, with hospital visits and legally privileged mail also presenting an opportunity for these items to get into our prisons.

Trained drugs dog were also used.

"Methods are in place to combat these routes of entry, and we want people to know that if you are caught, you will face the full force of the law.

"This operation has left a significant impression on staff, visitors and prisoners, and shows just how seriously we take the issue. We will not tolerate criminality in our prisons and if you are found to be involved, you will be arrested.

"I want to thank Serco and their staff for the support shown over the course of the operation which has received lots of positive feedback and helped to deter anyone thinking about bringing illicit articles into HMP Doncaster."

Fourteen prison cells were also searched during yesterday's operation resulting in the discovery and seizure of cannabis, tobacco, USB sticks, charging devices and psychoactive substances.

Officers and horses from the Mounted Section patrolled the prison walls.

Three people were also reported for driving offences.

Rachel Barras, Deputy Director for Serco at HMP Doncaster, said: “Since we partnered with South Yorkshire Police, we have caught and charged 41 prisoners for possession and detained six visitors who attempted to bring drugs and other contraband in with them.

“This successful joint exercise with the Police sends a clear message that we take a zero tolerance approach to anyone who attempts to smuggle in illicit items and drugs, which fuel violence and bullying in the prison, and we will work with the Police to prosecute anyone who attempts to breach these rules."