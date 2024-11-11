South Yorkshire Police join national week of action to tackle knife crime to get dangerous weapons of the streets.

This week South Yorkshire Police are taking part in Sceptre, a national week of action for police forces across the UK to show what they are doing to tackle and reduce knife crime in local communities.

Between today (Monday 11 November) and Sunday (17 November), officers will be showcasing ther ongoing commitment to reducing knife crime across South Yorkshire, showing the work which goes on behind the scenes daily, bringing these dangerous weapons off the streets.

Detective Superintendent David Cowley, who is the force lead for knife crime, said: “Taking part in this week allows us to show our residents that we are dedicated to reducing knife crime on our streets, making South Yorkshire a safe place for everyone to enjoy.

“Unfortunately, we are all too familiar with the devastating effect of knife crime, with families and friends losing loved ones to this awful crime.

“This year alone, four people have lost their lives because of homicides involving knives, this is not acceptable.

“Reducing knife crime remains a priority for our force and we will continue to seek to bring offenders to justice.”

Year-round, police have many different enforcement and engagement activities ongoing and this week they will provide a behind the scenes look into what this includes. Officers regularly conduct high-visibility and plain clothed patrols in the most serious violent crime hotspot areas, complete test purchase operations on premises which sell bladed articles, visit local schools and youth groups on engagement and education visits and complete knife arch operations in the night-time economy.

Detective Supt Cowley added: “Delivering education sessions and raising awareness around the dangers of carrying knives is one of the things we focus on as a force, in addition to our enforcement activity.

“Working in partnership with LifeWise, the Joint Community Safety Department, we seek to engage with young people all across the region, not only showing them the dangerous that carrying a knife can bring to themselves and others, but also explaining the consequences of carrying.”

If you do own a knife, or bladed article, there are many knife amnesty bins where you can dispose of them. In Doncaster these are at the junction of Warmsworth Road/Anelay Road, Balby, and the junction of Broxholme Lane/Highfield Road/Netherhall Road