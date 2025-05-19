Today (Monday 19 May) is the start of a week of action tackling knife crime in South Yorkshire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the police’s commitment to tackle knife crime, officers are taking part in a nationally led week of action known as Sceptre.

During the week, which is running from today until Sunday (25 May), officers will highlight they do every day to detect, prevent and reduce knife crime within our local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have seen first-hand the unnecessary destruction caused by knife crime and the pain grieving friends and families go through when they lose a loved one to an incident involving a knife.

South Yorkshire Police join national week of action to tackle knife crime.

Detective Superintendent David Cowley, who is the force lead for knife crime, said: "Anyone who carries a knife is putting themselves and others in danger. People don't realise that you are more likely to get hurt from the knife you are carrying than from someone else who is.

"Throughout the year, our officers work hard to keep communities safe from knife crime, so this week is business as usual for us. However, Sceptre does allow us to show you, our residents, what we are doing to keep you safe.

"We are all too familiar with the heartbreaking aftermath of knife crime and it remains a priority for our force."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the week of action, activity will include intelligence-led operations targeting habitual knife carriers, open land searches and weapon sweeps.

Officers will be conducting plain-clothed and high-visibility patrols in key hotspot locations that have been identified as hotspots for most serious violence and knife crime. Within these areas, officers will conduct stop and searches, and vehicle stops.

Local schools and youth groups will see visits from neighbourhood policing team officers delivering sessions around knife crime.

Det Supt Cowley added: "We know education is a key tool in preventing young people from carrying knives. This is why we have such a focus on engagement in local schools and colleges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Engaging with children from a young age around the dangers of carrying knives and the harsh consequence of carrying is crucial."

If you do own a knife, or bladed article, there are many knife amnesty bins located across South Yorkshire which you can dispose of these in safe way and anonymous way.

Amnesty bins, including those operated by charity Always An Alternative, can be found in the following locations:

Vape Store and Bargains Galore, 9 Regent Street, Barnsley

Junction of Warmsworth Road/Anelay Road, Balby, Doncaster

Junction of Broxholme Lane/Highfield Road/Nether Hall Road, Doncaster city centre

Eastwood Lane, Rotherham town centre

Vape Shack, 5a Church Street, Swinton, Rotherham

Wolseley Road, Sharrow, Sheffield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concrete Canvas boxing gym, 7 Dyche Lane, Jordanthorpe Centre, Sheffield

Devonshire Green (off Fitzwilliam Street), Sheffield city centre

High Green Development Trust, The Campus, 23 Pack Horse Lane, High Green, Sheffield

Birley Moor Road, Frecheville, Sheffield

Bushfire, 427 Halifax Road, Grenoside, Sheffield

Handley Street, Burngreave, Sheffield

Stradbroke Drive, Sheffield

Gaunt Shops, Blackstock Road, Sheffield

Tinsley Forum car park, Bawtry Road

A spokesman said: “We will be posting content from Sceptre throughout the week of action. Keep an eye on our channels for the latest updates.

“Help and support is out there to help you choose a different path if you feel like you need to carry a knife. Search 'Knives Take Lives' today.