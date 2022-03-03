South Yorkshire Police issue warning over fake £20 notes in circulation

The Fraud Co-ordination Team at South Yorkshire Police is urging members of the public and businesses to be aware of the counterfeit notes circulating.

People are urged to check all notes handed to them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police has issued a warning about counterfeit twenty pound notes in circulation

It us claimed that a number of people have attempted to pay for a various items including takeaways and jewellery using the fake notes.

South Yorkshire Police Fraud Protect Officer Andy Foster said: “Scammers will often pass a fake note within a number of genuine notes, or may and ask to swap fake notes for a different denomination. Therefore, it’s really important that you carefully check any notes you receive, to make sure they are not counterfeit.

“Knowingly trying to pass counterfeit currency for payment is a criminal offence and you will face criminal prosecution if you are found to have intentionally used fake bank notes to make a payment.”

He added: “The Bank of England can teach you how to check if it's counterfeit or genuine via their website. The site also provides a free online bank note training session, lasting about 30 minutes, for those who would like more in-depth knowledge.

“If you ever suspect that you have come into possession of a suspicious bank note, please call 101 and report it to police. Receiving reports of where and how these fake notes are being used is really important in helping us stop this crime.”