South Yorkshire Police issue scam warning ahead of Oasis Live '25 ticket release
When tickets for an event you desperately wanted to go to Slide Away from you, it can be tempting to turn to social media or online marketplaces to make sure you don’t miss out.
Unfortunately, some people who venture down this route end up being the victim of scams. This means they not only miss out on tickets but also lose their hard-earned money.
A typical ticket scammer’s Masterplan will involve telling you that they will post or email the tickets as soon as you have transferred the money to their bank account.
Then once you have sent the money, they will block you or disappear into thin air so you cannot contact them.
Charlotte Platts, Fraud Protect Officer at South Yorkshire Police, said: “To many people this scam might seem like Half the World Away from something that would affect them but sadly Little by Little it is becoming a more of a common issue with thousands of people in the UK tricked into buying fake or non-existent tickets each year.
“Our advice is simple, only buy tickets from trusted sources. It is common for scammers to advertise cut price tickets and discounts for sold-out events, but remember, if the deal seems too good to be true then it usually is.
“No matter what Some Might Say, please do not send any money to a stranger based on their word – it could be a scam.”
To ensure you don't fall foul of this type of fraud, officers are encouraging people in South Yorkshire to make themselves aware of these top tips for buying tickets safely, as provided by Get Safe Online.
They include:
Only buying tickets from official vendors, the box office or reputable fan reseller or ticket exchange sites
Not being tempted to click on social media, text, emails or attachments offering tickets
Not paying for tickets by bank transfer and instead paying by credit card for additional protection
Double check that a page is genuine before you buy tickets from it
A full list of top tips can be viewed on the Get Safe Online website.
For more information on how to protect yourself against various types of fraud, please visit the website.
You can also follow the SYP Fraud and Cyber Crime X account for the latest fraud prevention advice.