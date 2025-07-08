South Yorkshire Police fine almost 2,000 people for using their phone while driving.

South Yorkshire Police has handed nearly 2,000 fines to drivers who used their phones on the road.

The force doled out £364,000 worth of Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) between January 2023 and April 2025.

New data gathered by personal injury claim experts Accident Claims Advice shows that there were 178 confirmed cases from January to April this year.

That follows on from 784 people caught using devices at the wheel in 2024, and 858 the year before.

The 1,820 total FPNs means that, on average, South Yorkshire Police have spotted 65 people flouting mobile phone laws every month.

A law against making mobile phone calls or sending messages while driving in Great Britain has been in place since 2003.

However, three years ago, the law became stricter, meaning that any use of a handheld device would trigger an offence, resulting in a £200 fine and six penalty points on your licence.

1,114 offenders paid the FPN, while another 34 completed a retraining course. However, 517 people were taken to court, where the fine can rise to a maximum of £1,000, or £2,500 for a lorry or bus driver.

Accident Claims Advice solicitor Michael Higgins said: "The number of mobile phone driving offences is extremely worrying - especially given the potentially devastating consequences of someone not paying full attention when operating a vehicle.

"A road traffic accident caused by someone looking at their phone while driving could turn a person's life upside down in a split second.

"It's important that they know that legal support is available to them if they want to seek compensation for the harm they suffered."

