The youngster, Nathaniel, was reported missing after last being seen at around 10.30am at a property on Bluebell Close, in the Firth Park area of Sheffield.

Nathaniel, age 12, has been found safe and well

South Yorkshire Police said at the time: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Nathaniel's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

“Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?”

A photograph was shared in the hope that Nathaniel would be recognised and sightings reported to the police.

But this afternoon, South Yorkshire Police confirmed the young boy had been found safe and well.

In a new statement, the force said: “We can confirm that the 12-year-old boy we shared as missing from the Firth Park area of Sheffield earlier today has been found safe and well.