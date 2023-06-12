South Yorkshire Police campaign warns belt up or risk your life in a collision

Drivers who are not wearing a seatbelt, using their mobile phone, or not in proper control of their vehicle will be caught as officers take to greater heights to view inside the cabs of HGVs and LGVs, as well as vehicles below them.

After being successful in securing the National Highways unmarked tractor cab, the five-day operation will return as part of the national campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of not wearing your seatbelt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You are twice as likely to lose your life in a collision if you have chosen not to wear a seatbelt.

South Yorkshire Police officers with the unmarked tractor cab

Acting Police Sergeant Rod McEnery leading the operation said: “We take part in this operation at every opportunity as the cab provides a great vantage point.

“During our last operation in March, 73 drivers were caught not wearing a seatbelt, 41 were found using their mobile phone and 15 were not in proper control of their vehicle.

“This week also coincides with the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s national campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of drivers and passengers not wearing their seatbelt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thankfully most people now put their seatbelt on as a force of habit and wouldn’t dream of driving without one, but a small percentage of drivers and passengers decide not to.

“It’s simple – a seatbelt can save your life.”

The law states that anyone aged 14 or over is responsible for their own seatbelt. It falls to the driver to make sure that children aged 13 or under are in an appropriate car seat or wearing a seatbelt.

Children aged 12 and under, or shorter than 135cms, must wear the correct child restraint.

If you are caught without a seatbelt or driving with children who are not wearing a seatbelt, you will be given a £100 on-the-spot fine. This could increase to £500 if the case goes to court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creating safer roads and reducing fatalities and those seriously injured is a priority for officers.

APS McEnery added: “Your seatbelt is designed to keep you in your seat and if you are in a collision, it will reduce your contact with your vehicle, therefore protecting you.

“As roads policing officers we have sadly attended many road traffic collisions where seatbelts have not been worn and the effects can be devastating for the victim and their family.

“It’s simple, belt up and make sure the belt is being worn correctly. Wearing your belt under your arm is not correct and will not be fully effective if you are involved in a collision.”