South Yorkshire Police are recruiting for cadets aged 15 to 17 to join the force.

South Yorkshire Police are recruiting for cadets aged between 15 to 17 to join the force.

South Yorkshire Police volunteer police cadets represent the force at community events and participate in a variety of activities and formal training, as well as learning about various roles within the police.

All successful candidates must attend a two-day mandatory induction programme. The first induction day will be on either 31 July or 18 August 2025. The second induction day will be on either 1 August, 19 August or 21 August 2025.

Recruitment is now open and will close on 30 April 2025.

You need to be 15 years old by 31 August 2025 and no older than 17 years of age by 31 May 2026, and live in South Yorkshire.

During the scheme you will explore: citizenship, personal development, police powers, road safety, personal safety, diversity issues, crime prevention, drug law and connected issues, radio/communications, theft/criminal damage, public order/sporting events.

To apply click this link: