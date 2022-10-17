South Yorkshire man convicted after stealing vehicle from doctor's surgery car park

Shane Trueman, of no fixed abode, appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court charged with handling stolen goods, driving whilst disqualified and theft. He pleaded guilty to all three offences.

On Monday 10 October, a white Ford Fiesta was stolen from outside a doctor’s surgery on Middlewood Road, Sheffield. The vehicle was locked and secure, but CCTV showed Trueman loitering in the car park before opening the boot, taking the vehicle and driving off at speed.

In the early hours of Wednesday the stolen Fiesta was spotted by officers in Thurnscoe.

Trueman was arrested within metres of the open driver’s door.

He was also arrested on suspicion of shoplifting, after a petrol station shop was targeted the previous day. Trueman stole alcoholic drinks and food.

Trueman has been bailed and will appear before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court again on 14 November 2022 to be sentenced.

Officers are aware that there has been an increase in reports of keyless vehicles being stolen across South Yorkshire.

A spokesman said: “Please consider investing in a steering wheel or handbrake lock to further deter would-be thieves from targeting your vehicle.”

Anyone wanting to report car crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire, can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.