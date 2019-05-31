South Yorkshire holidaymakers urged to help with caravan park murder investigation

South Yorkshire holidaymakers who spent the half-term break at a Lincolnshire caravan park are being asked to assist detectives with their enquiries into the murder of a 64-year-old woman.

Linda Treeby, of Nottingham, died at the The Summerlands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells on Wednesday, May 29.

Police have appealed for information from South Yorkshire residents who stayed at the caravan park this week.

Andrew Highton, of Highbury Road, Nottingham, was charged with Ms Treeby’s murder this morning.

He is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

Police were called to a caravan at The Summerlands Caravan Park, Ingoldmells, at around 10pm on Wednesday evening.

Ms Treeby was treated at the scene by an ambulance crew, but died shortly afterwards.