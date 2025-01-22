South Yorkshire firefighters assaulted nearly 40 times by the public as union calls for greater protection.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Data collected by Legal Expert has revealed the extent of attacks on firefighters in South Yorkshire as its fire service reported 38 counts of aggression during operations.

In response to a Freedom of Information request, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (SYFR) shared details of violent acts that occurred between November 2019 and November 2024.

Assault on firefighters can range from verbal abuse to a physical attack or missiles being thrown in the direction of crew or their appliances.

The number of incidents has remained somewhat consistent in the past five years, according to the data.

Following on from one case logged in November 2019, there were nine incidents in 2020, and a further eight in 2021.

The number of attacks dipped to six the year after, then rose to eight in 2023. Across the first 11 months of November, firefighters were set upon six times.

Of the 38 incidents, one was a physical attack on a crew member. Fortunately, neither this or any other assault led to a staff member requiring sickness leave or hospital treatment.

The worst months for incidents were April 2021, October 2023 and August 2024, in which three cases were noted. The August assaults accounted for half of all those that SYFR placed on record across 2024.

The data only captures assaults recorded and logged on the service’s systems. SYFR acknowledged that not all reports are recorded and therefore the true number of attacks on firefighters may be even higher.

Statistics published by the Home Office indicate that there were 96 injuries suffered from attacks during operational incidents in 2023/24. Not only was this a rise of more than 25% on the year before, but it was the highest figure recorded in any of the past 15 years, and a 284% increase on the 25 cases noted in 2014/15.

Firefighters suffered 82 slight injuries and 14 serious injuries, according to the data.

Before leaving his role in January, Fire Brigades Union general secretary Matt Wrack called for greater trust and protection for firefighters when responding to the data collected by Legal Expert.

Wrack said: “Firefighters must be able to respond to emergencies everywhere without fear of abuse or injury from attacks.

"It is vital that fire and rescue services retain and build trust with local communities, but community engagement projects have been cut while firefighters are sent out with fewer resources and smaller crews.

“Some services are now overseen by police commissioners, which jeopardises public perception of the service as independent and humanitarian.

“We need investment in the fire and rescue service to reduce the risks firefighters face while they are protecting others."

Of the fire services that responded to Legal Expert’s request for information, West Midlands Fire Service returned by far the highest number of cases, with 666 physical and verbal assaults. Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service reported a total of 372 attacks, while there were 296 noted by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service between April 2019 and March 2024.

