South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue issue warning as temperatures rise along with grassland fires in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has issued warning as the temperatures rise along with the number of grassland fires in and around Doncaster.

Overnight, crews were called to three separate incidents of arson which could have resulted in much bigger fires.

Firefighters from Thorne station attended a deliberate grass fire at 8pm on St Marys Road, Dunsville. The crew came away at 8.35pm.

A hedge was deliberately set on fire at 9.15pm on Magenta Crescent, Balby. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 9.45pm.

Doncaster firefighters attended an accidental fire involving conifers at 12.45am on Longton Road, Kirk Sandall. The crew returned to the station at 1.15am.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Arson attacks such as these take up a large amount of our resources when they could be needed at life-threatening emergencies.

"These fires have the potential to spread to properties and could put life at risk. If residents have any information about people starting fires in their area, they can call FireStoppers anonymously, on 0800 169 5558.”

Arson

“A big percentage of the fires we attend are started by people deliberately.

“Even small deliberate fires, like bin and rubbish fires, can quickly spread and put lives and property in danger.

“There are some simple things you can do to prevent arson where you live:

“Put bins out early on the morning of collection, rather than the night before

“Take bins from the kerbside as soon as you can after they have been emptied

“Store bins and rubbish away from buildings, but within the boundary of your property

“You can also help us and the police by reporting people who you know are starting fires in your area. To do this, you can call FireStoppers anonymously on 0800 169 5558.”

Accidental grass/outdoor fires etc

Fire crews are warning the public to take extra care during the warmer weather to avoid any accidental grass fires.

During hot and dry weather the risk of grass fires increases, but following a few simple steps can greatly reduce the chance of a fire starting.

Firefighters are asking people to help prevent grass fires by:

• Not using open fires in the countryside

• Making sure any barbecue or disposable barbecue is only used in a suitable location and is extinguished properly after use

• Extinguishing cigarettes completely and not throwing cigarette ends on the ground

• Not leaving bottles or glass in woodland – sunlight shining through glass can start fires

Firefighters want their resources available to protect the communities of South Yorkshire, incidents involving accidental grass fires can use up a lot of these vital resources.

For more information on preventing fires visit www.syfire.gov.uk