South Yorkshire bucks trend as police officers face fewer misconduct allegations.

Fewer misconduct allegations were made against police officers in South Yorkshire, new figures show.

This is despite the number of complaints soaring across England and Wales.

Amnesty International UK said misconduct incidents result in many people losing trust in the police, and may deter communities from voicing complaints.

New Home Office figures show 2,720 misconduct complaint allegations were made by the public against South Yorkshire Police officers in the year to March.

This was down from 3,086 the year before, but up from 2,305 in 2021-22.

The Independent Office of Police Conduct investigates police complaints, which are brought by, or on behalf of, a member of the public, and can cover policing practice and service issues, and the conduct of officers and staff.

Police forces across England and Wales recorded nearly 97,100 complaints against officers last year – up from around 86,200 the year before.

Ilyas Nagdee, racial justice director at Amnesty International UK, said misconduct incidents result in people losing trust in the police and not seeing forces as "beacons of safety and protection".

He added: "The last few years have highlighted some grave missed opportunities by police forces to identify serial offenders in their own ranks."

He also warned such incidents may deter individuals from complaining: "The figures are likely only the tip of the iceberg as the reality is communities – particularly those most at risk of police misuse of force – may be less willing to utilise complaint mechanisms, perceiving them as fruitless."

'Delivery of duties and service' accounted for 40% of misconduct complaint allegations involving police officers last year.

This includes complaints on the lack of action in response to a reported incident, the absence of updates during an investigation, and decisions made at the conclusion of an investigation.

Meanwhile, 31 allegations against South Yorkshire Police officers were investigated subject to special procedures last year.

Investigations subject to special procedures involve the most serious offences, such as when an individual may have committed a criminal offence or behaved in a manner that would justify the bringing of disciplinary proceedings.

Only 2% of complaints in England and Wales reached this threshold in the year to March.

A National Police Chiefs’ Council spokesperson said "much work" is being done to ensure both the public and members of the police force can report their concerns.

They added: "Police officers and staff should always be held to the highest standards, with those who do not meet these standards swiftly identified and removed.

"Any complaints against police officers and staff will always be reviewed thoroughly to determine what action, if any, is required.

"Those who are not fit to wear the uniform must know that there is nowhere to hide."

A Home Office spokesperson said: "The public rightly expect the highest level of conduct from police officers who are responsible for protecting them and enforcing the law.

"Forces are encouraging police officers and the public to raise conduct issues, while increasing the size of their professional standards departments to meet this demand and root out those who are not fit to serve."

