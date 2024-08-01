Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters from Adwick station attended a fire involving a sofa and rubbish on Theodore Road in Instoneville last night at 8.45pm.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crew came away at 9.25pm.

A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 9.30pm on Adwick Lane, Toll Bar. Firefighters from Adwick stations attended the incident. They left at 9.50pm.