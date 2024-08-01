Sofa and rubbish deliberately set on fire n Doncaster
Firefighters from Adwick station attended a fire involving a sofa and rubbish on Theodore Road in Instoneville last night at 8.45pm.
The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crew came away at 9.25pm.
A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 9.30pm on Adwick Lane, Toll Bar. Firefighters from Adwick stations attended the incident. They left at 9.50pm.