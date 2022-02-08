Six vehicles over limit after police launch speeding blitz in Doncaster villages

Officers from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Police Team carried out Operation Slowdown in Bentley and Arksey.

In Station Road, Arksey, 65 vehicles were checked with none speeding.

Meanwhile, in Watch House Lane, Bentley, six out of 73 vehicles were speeding.

Police carried out a clampdown on speeding in Bentley and Arksey.