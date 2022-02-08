Six vehicles over limit after police launch speeding blitz in Doncaster villages

Six vehicles were over the speed limit as police carried out a speeding blitz in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 12:33 pm

Officers from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Police Team carried out Operation Slowdown in Bentley and Arksey.

In Station Road, Arksey, 65 vehicles were checked with none speeding.

Meanwhile, in Watch House Lane, Bentley, six out of 73 vehicles were speeding.

A spokesman said: “We will continue to conduct these checks to make motorists think twice about their speed in a bid to make local roads safer for everyone.”