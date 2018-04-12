Sir Cliff Richard in High Court legal battle with the BBC over sex assault allegation in Sheffield

Sir Cliff Richard has arrived at the High Court this morning for his legal battle with the BBC.

The 77-year-old singer is suing the broadcaster over coverage of a police raid at his apartment in Sunningdale, Berkshire, in August 2014 following an allegation of sex assault in Sheffield.

The scene outside the High Court this morning

Sir Cliff, who denied wrongdoing and was not charged with any offence, has previously claimed he suffered "profound and long-lasting damage" as a result of the coverage.

BBC editors have said they will defend themselves "vigorously".

Mr Justice Mann is due to begin overseeing the trial at the High Court in London.

Sir Cliff said nothing to reporters when he arrived at court.

Sir Cliff's lawyers told the High Court that BBC coverage of the raid on the singer's home was a "very serious invasion" of his privacy.

"In a nutshell, it is Sir Cliff's case that the BBC's coverage of the search was an invasion - indeed a very serious invasion - of his privacy for which there was no lawful justification," barrister Justin Rushbrooke QC, who is leading Sir Cliff's legal team told the judge in a written statement.

"It is hard to encapsulate in words the sense of panic and powerlessness that must have been induced in him on 14 August 2014 when he realised that the BBC were relaying instantaneously and indiscriminately around the world highly sensitive and damaging information concerning himself - all based upon an allegation of serious criminal conduct which he knew to be entirely false."

Mr Rushbrooke told the judge that the BBC had used TV cameras to "spy into someone's home".

He said Sir Cliff had "no option" but to take legal action because the BBC refused to accept that journalists had acted "unlawfully".

