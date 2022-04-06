Simon Hall wanted over burglaries in Hull could be in Doncaster, police say
A man wanted by police over a number of thefts in Hull could be in Doncaster, police have said.
By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 11:45 am
Simon Hall, 37, is known to have links to both Lincolnshire and South Yorkshire.
Humberside Police are after him in connection with a number of ongoing police investigations into thefts and burglaries in the Hull area.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call Humberside Police on 101 quoting reference 16/38746/22 or independent charity CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 to pass on details.