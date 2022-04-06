Simon Hall wanted over burglaries in Hull could be in Doncaster, police say

Simon Hall, 37, is known to have links to both Lincolnshire and South Yorkshire.

Humberside Police are after him in connection with a number of ongoing police investigations into thefts and burglaries in the Hull area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call Humberside Police on 101 quoting reference 16/38746/22 or independent charity CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 to pass on details.