Fill in our ‘Silent Crime’ survey to help us highlight unreported crimes, and crimes that are looked into with no further action, in Doncaster.

Crime is an issue that occurs almost anywhere people live, but the types of crimes occurring near your home may be different to what is happening elsewhere in the UK. That’s why we're launching a campaign to look at crime in Doncaster in greater scope.

Strain on police services and changes in priorities set by these forces could mean that lots of ‘low level’ crime is now going unreported or not being investigated thoroughly. You may feel there has been a change here compared to the past.

Perhaps you yourself have been a victim or witness of a crime you felt you could not report. Or you may know someone who chose to do this. Crime could even be a reason why you feel increasingly unsafe in the area surrounding your home.

Are unreported crimes and offences not being investigated a big issue near you?

That’s why we want to know what you make of crime in Doncaster. To do this, we’re asking you to fill in this survey on crime in Doncaster so we can include the experiences of residents like you.

The aim here is to compile a dossier of evidence - both data and stories - and present these to the Prime Minister.

You can choose to add your contact details if you wish for one of our reporters to follow up by reaching out, or you can keep your responses anonymous. Either way, we want to know your thoughts on local crime.

You can access the survey form using the link above or using the link below in the comments. Help us better inform those in government about your experience living with crime in Doncaster.