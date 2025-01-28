Significantly fewer metal thefts recorded in South Yorkshire – as offences across England and Wales hit record low
Historic environment public body Historic England welcomed the decreasing number of metal theft offences, but warned there is still more work to be done.
New Home Office figures show South Yorkshire Police recorded 509 metal theft offences in the year to March – down 25 per cent from 677 the year before.
Meanwhile, police forces across England and Wales registered around 10,900 metal theft offences last year – a 64 per cent drop on the previous year and the lowest figure since records began in 2013.
Metal thefts have risen each year since 2018-19 and hit a record-high in 2022-23 with nearly 30,000 offences recorded, which the Home Office said resulted from an increase in catalytic converter thefts and a better recording system.
The Home Office said the substantial fall in the number of metal thefts last year "may reflect police campaigns to target metal theft and raise awareness among vehicle owners on deterrents, such as the use of forensic marking".
Mark Harrison, head of heritage crime at Historic England, welcomed the fall in the number of metal thefts but cautioned "there is still much work to be done".
Mr Harrison said: "This crime often takes place on historic buildings like churches and can have a devastating effect on the local communities who use and cherish these special places, as well as robbing us of our collective history."
He called for the implementation of "innovative methods of preventing and detecting metal theft", including improved recording of metal theft offences and enhanced training of police officers and scrap metal services.
Of all metal theft offences recorded in South Yorkshire last year, 229 were infrastructure-related – which includes stripping of metal such as roofing lead from buildings, taking electricity or railway cables, or stealing vehicle parts.
A further 280 were non-infrastructure related, involving scrap metal theft or the removal of war memorial plaques.
Across England and Wales, the number of infrastructure-related metal thefts dropped by 77 per cent last year, while non-infrastructure related offences fell by 41 per cent.