Sick Doncaster killer boasts about his murder in rap video from behind bars

A twisted killer serving 27 years for murdering a man outside a Doncaster supermarket has boasted about the killing in a sick rap video from behind bars.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor Meanley, now 20, was a teenager when he shot a member of a rival gang in a drive-by "execution,” killling 20-year-old Lewis Williams in the attack in Mexborough in 2021.

An unrepentant Meanley has shared photos of himself in jail, along with a homemade rap video, shared on Instagram, where he brags about the killing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanley, along with Jack Parkes, 21, was jailed for murder while Joe Anderton, 18, and Arlind Nika, 16, were jailed for manslaughter.

Twisted killer Taylor Meanley filmed himself rapping about his crimes from behind bars. (Photo: Instagram).

The clips and photos show a casually dressed Meanley inside his cell.

In one, smiling at the camera, he writes: “Away for life cos I took his life,” alongside a gun emoji.

Another pic shows him masked up and pointing at the camera with a “weapon” with the caption: “Free da lifers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in another twisted post, Meanley writes: “We put Donny on the map 3 murders let go.”

Meanley, jailed for a minimum of 27 years, has been sharing photos of himself from inside his cell.

In his rap video about the song, posted under the account tshotz_27, Meanley can be seen making gun gestures and one finger signs to the camera.

Sheffield Crown Court heard Mr Williams was targeted due to his links with a gang known as the Pitsmoor Shotta Boys.

Meanley, of Victoria Street, Mexborough, and Parkes, of Arnold Crescent, Doncaster, were both given life sentences, with a minimum term of 27 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anderton, of Jubilee Road, Doncaster, and Nika, of Spellman Street, London, were sentenced to 12 years detention for manslaughter.

All four were also found guilty of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

During the trial, jurors heard that on 11 January 2021, the four defendants toured the area in a Jaguar car looking for Mr Williams.

As they drove down Wath Road, Mexborough, Meanley opened fire from the passenger seat with a homemade shotgun at a group of people, in what was described as a "planned execution".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Williams, who was hit at close range, suffered "catastrophic injuries" and died from wounds to his neck and chest.

The court heard the car was later found burned out near Ingsfield Lane, in Bolton upon Dearne.

Shortly after being jailed, Meanley’s father Mike told his drive-by murderer son that he was 'proud' of his prison photo as the 17-year-old was jailed for life, adding, “that’s my boy.”

Writing on his son's post, father his dad said he was 'so proud' of the murderer and told Taylor to 'f*** them all'.