Shots fired at shops and homes in Doncaster village as police launch probe
Several premises were targeted in Stainforth last night, including a hair and beauty salon which had a window pierced in the attack.
Sharing details of the incident, a spokesperson for Bliss Hair and Beauty, which is based in Church Road, said: “So tonight while working late we had someone drive by and shoot at our windows.
"The police are involved and CCTV is being looked at. If this is you or the idiots in the car with you I hope your wheels blow out.
“You are lucky you didn’t hit one of us,
“Everyone is OK, seems like they’ve gone on a mass shooting at premises. So far two businesses and three houses have messaged me.”
Another said: “My parents bungalow got their window hit in Hatfield too.”
While another shared: “My windows have been hit too I’m in the flat in the petrol station across Asda. My windows got hit between 7pm to 7.10pm.”
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 6.57pm yesterday (Tuesday 4 February), we responded to reports of criminal damage at Church Road, Doncaster.
“It is reported that an individual fired a pellet at the window of a business premises on Church Road, causing damage.
“Officers have launched an investigation and are working to identify the suspect.”
Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers where you can report information in confidence on 0800 555 111.