Shots fired at Doncaster houses in latest gun attacks
Officers were called to Cantley and Intake last night after shots were fired from a vehicle towards houses.
An investigation is underway in Doncaster following two suspected firearms discharges on Wednesday
At 10.22pm, officers responded to reports of shots fired at Maple Avenue, Cantley.
On arrival at the scene officers discovered damage to a door and window consistent with gunshots.
At 11.32pm, there was a further report of shots fired at Runnymede Road, Intake. It is reported that a gun was fired towards a house, before the offenders fled the scene in a car.
Police attended and one man was arrested at the scene for unrelated offences.
No one was injured during either incident.
Police are currently treating these incidents as linked and enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved.
There will be an increased police presence in the areas as investigations continue and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 1065 of 2 February.