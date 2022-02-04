Shots fired at Doncaster houses in latest gun attacks

An investigation is underway in Doncaster following two suspected firearms discharges on Wednesday

At 10.22pm, officers responded to reports of shots fired at Maple Avenue, Cantley.

On arrival at the scene officers discovered damage to a door and window consistent with gunshots.

Maple Avenue Cantley

At 11.32pm, there was a further report of shots fired at Runnymede Road, Intake. It is reported that a gun was fired towards a house, before the offenders fled the scene in a car.

Police attended and one man was arrested at the scene for unrelated offences.

No one was injured during either incident.

Police are currently treating these incidents as linked and enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved.