Shops in Doncaster caught selling booze to underage customers

Three shops in Doncaster are being investigated after selling alcohol to under-age teenagers as part of a police operation.

Teams from Doncaster Ceentral NPT organised a day of test purchases at premises across the town yesterday (Sunday October 31).

A police spokesman said: “This afternoon officers from the Central team, along with two of our Police Cadets, have completed a test purchase operation for alcohol, knives and fireworks.

Police carried out a test purchase operation for booze, knives and fireworks.

“Around 15 shops were visited, and the 16-year old cadets attempted to buy age restricted items.

“At three of the shops the cadets were served with alcohol without their age being asked, or their ID being checked or asked for.

“These were in the Bawtry, Hyde Park and Wheatley areas.”