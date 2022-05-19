Shoppers targeted by police in anti-knife crime blitz at Doncaster's Frenchgate

Officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team set up a knife arch in the centre – a device similar to an airport security scanner which can detect if people are carrying weapons.

The drive was part of Operation Sceptre, a nationwide initiative to tackle knife crime.

Earlier, knives were found during a search of Denaby Crags after a fingertip hunt by police.

Police carried out a knife arch operation in the Frenchgate Centre.

A spokesman said: “We ran a knife scanner operation in partnership with the Frenchgate Centre and Transport Interchange.

"As a result, around 70 people were checked. We are pleased that none of them were carrying knives or any other weapons.”

And police also revealed they had been carrying out test purchases at town centre shops to make sure traders weren’t selling knives.

"With support from our Police Cadets, we conducted a test purchase operation at 22 shops across the central area,” a spokesman said.

"During this operation, the teenage cadets, accompanied by plain clothed officers tried to buy knives and other age restricted items. Again we are pleased to report that there were no "failures" with all the shops refusing to sell items without identification.

“The activity will continue over the coming days.”

Anyone wanting to report knife crime or other anti-social behaviour in Doncaster can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.

In an emergency, please contact 999.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to independent charity Crime Stoppers at their national incident reporting call centre on 0800 555 111.