Shoplifting reduced as Doncaster neighbourhood police team launches Shop Watch scheme

A Doncaster town has seen a significant reduction in shoplifting after a neighbourhood policing team created a dedicated Shop Watch scheme, which provides a rapid information sharing response to combat retail crime.

After recognising growing concerns among businesses in Thorne around an increase in retail crime, Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) launched its own Shop Watch initiative to directly tackle the issue.

The scheme encourages businesses in Thorne town centre and Quora Retail Park to sign up to the information sharing platform, through which they can receive photos and information about known shoplifters in the area.

In 2024, there were 126 reports of shoplifting in the Thorne and Moorends area. However, there has been a noticeable drop in the number of reported offences so far in 2025, with just 12 reports so far in the first three months of this year.

There has also been a 34 per cent reduction in the number of reports of shoplifting in Thorne since the NPT created the Shop Watch scheme.

With the help of Thorne Shop Watch, the team have also managed to secure 20 charges against a number of suspected shoplifters, with one prolific offender given a criminal behaviour order (CBO) and a jail sentence.

PC John Sharp, who has been liaising with businesses in Thorne and encouraging signs up to the scheme, explained more: "Jonathan Isle, 40, of King Street, Thorne, was identified as a persistent offender through retailers signed up to the Thorne Shop Watch scheme.

"His image was circulated among businesses so they knew to look out for him and crucially when he stole from stores, they were able to send damning CCTV evidence which meant we were able to prosecute and secure multiple charges.

"All of Isle's offending was captured on CCTV and resulted in a 36-week prison sentence and a CBO which bans him from entering multiple Thorne shops where he committed thefts.

"The Shop Watch scheme has enabled us to take a really proactive and joined-up approach to shoplifting,” he said.

"It has strengthened our relationships with local retailers through the sharing of intelligence and has created a direct line of communication between ourselves and local businesses.

"In turn, this has created a safer shopping and working environment for customers and retail staff in Thorne and in the case of Isle, the scheme played a crucial role in helping to secure a prison sentence and CBO against a prolific offender."

Going forwards, PC Sharp and his NPT colleagues are keen to keep on the front foot when it comes to tackling shoplifting in Thorne.

He is keen for even more retailers to join the Shop Watch scheme so they can expand this community and continue working alongside local businesses to reduce retail crime in Thorne.

PC Sharp said: "It has been really encouraging to see so many businesses in Thorne sign up to our Shop Watch scheme.

"We recognised and understood their concerns and frustrations around retail crime and acted to introduce this initiative which is now paying dividends, but we won't rest on our laurels.

"It is important we continue to expand this network even more in order to protect more retail staff and customers and bring shoplifters to justice as they have no place in Thorne or our surrounding communities."

Any business that joins Thorne Shop Watch signs up to an information sharing agreement and will receive tailored messages and warnings, including photos of known shoplifters and people of interest.

They will be able to join a closed WhatsApp group which allows rapid and immediate sharing of information and will also be given a poster showing they are part of the scheme which they can display in their shop windows.

If you want to sign up to Thorne Shop Watch or want more information about the scheme, please email [email protected].