"Shop speed camera vandals to us," Doncaster Council says after attack
The average speed check cameras on the A19 in Toll Bar were hacked down within days of being erected, sparking a joint council and police probe.
A City of Doncaster Council spokesperson said: “We are asking the public to come forward with information after a pair of average speed check cameras were vandalised along the A19, in Bentley and Toll Bar, having only been installed a couple of days prior.
“Rest assured we are working closely with South Yorkshire Police to identify the culprits responsible.
“If you have seen or heard anything that could assist us in this matter, we urge you to please call 101 or contact Crimstoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555 111.”
“As always, you can also visit the dedicated Report It page on the Your Life Doncaster website to share information or let us know about any issues you encounter.”
The site can be accessed here https://www.yourlifedoncaster.co.uk/safer-city-how-to...
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “On Friday (15 August) we received two reports of criminal damage on Askern Road, Doncaster.
“It is reported that on Thursday (14 August) at around 1am, a recently installed average speed camera was damaged, and that a second average speed camera was damaged in the same area during the early hours of Friday morning.
“Highways attended and removed the damaged cameras. Enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.”