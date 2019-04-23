Police are investigating after a shooting in Doncaster today - the second such incident in 24 hours.

Officers in marked police cars were on the scene of the incident in the early hours of today (Tuesday April 23) after it was reported that a gun had been fired at a property on Hirst Gate, Mexborough, just after 4am today.

Hirst Gate, Mexborough

Detectives have visited the site for their investigations and Mexborough neighbourhood officers have also been made aware of the incident, said Det Ch Insp Steve Handley, who leads Doncaster CID.

It is not known if the incident is connected to a similar incident which was reported in the early hours of Monday morning, just over a mile away.

That incident saw a report of a gun being fired at a property on Staithes Walk, Denaby, at around 4.15am.

No one was injured in either of the incidents. Police have not commented any possible motive for either of the incidents, and investigations are ongoing.

Police are appealing for witnesses and for information on both the incidents.

Anyone who saw the incidents or knows anything which could help their investigation can call South Yorkshire Police directly on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800555111.

Anyone with information on the Mexborough incident in the early hours of Tuesday should quote incident number 111 of April 23. If you have information about the Denaby case, quote incident 160 of April 22.

Alternatively, you contact police on the internet. Log onto https://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/ to pass information to the police online.