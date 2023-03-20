News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week
2 minutes ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
1 hour ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
2 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
2 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
4 hours ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March

Sheffield roads with speed cameras including Manor, Parkway and Crosspool

Here’s where the speed cameras are stationed across South Yorkshire including many busy routes including Penistone Road.

By Lee Peace
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:56 GMT- 1 min read

Information courtesy of South Yorkshire Safety Cameras.

A57 Manchester Road, Crosspool

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A57 Sheffield Parkway

Sheffield Parkway.
Sheffield Parkway.
Sheffield Parkway.
Most Popular

A61 Halifax Road

A61 Harborough Hill Road

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A61 Park Road, Worsbrough

A61 Penistone Road, Grenoside

A61 Penistone Road, Neepsend

A61 Wakefield Road, Smithies

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A61 Wakefield Road, Staincross

A6102 Owler Lane, Grimesthorpe

A6102 Prince of Wales Road

A6102 Prince of Wales Road, Darnall

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A6123 Herringthorpe Valley Road

A6133 Park Road, Locke Park

A6135 Birley Moor Road, Manor

A6135 Burngreave Road

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A6135 Ecclesfield Road

A618 Aughton Road, Aughton

A618 Mansfield Road, Wales Bar

A625 Ecclesall Road South

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A628 Barnsley Road, Brierley

A628 Pontefract Road, Oakwell

A629 Halifax Road, Thurgoland

A629 Wortley Road

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A630 Doncaster Road, Hooton Roberts

A631 Bawtry Road, Wickersley

A633 High Street, Rawmarsh

A638 Great North Road, Adwick-le-Street

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A638 York Road, Sunnyfields

B6089 Greasbrough Street, Thorn Hill

B6098 Furlong Road, Bolton upon Dearne

Fish Dam Lane, Carlton

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Highgate Lane, Goldthorpe

South YorkshireSheffield