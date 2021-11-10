Sheffield Crown Court heard on November 9 how Tyrell Elliott, aged 22, of Middle Hay View, at Gleadless, Sheffield, had already been in custody at HMP Doncaster, at Marsh Gate, concerning another matter when he was found by a prison officer with an improvised spiked weapon in his waistband.

Kristian Cavanagh, prosecuting, said: “An officer approached the defendant in the exercise yard and he could see the defendant appeared nervous and was holding his side and because of this he instructed him to hold up his arms and around his waistline was found an improvised weapon.”

Mr Cavanagh described the weapon as a spike with an improvised handle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyrell Elliott, aged 22, of Middle Hay View, Gleadless, Sheffield, was in custody at HMP Doncaster concerning another matter when he was found by a prison officer with an improvised spiked weapon in his waistband

Elliott, who has previous convictions including for offences of violence, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon after he was caught in June, 2020.

Matthew Burdon, defending, said Elliott has been remanded in custody relating to another matter which he has admitted and he is due to be sentenced for that matter at a later date.

He added: “He committed this offence because he was in fear because he was being threatened at the time by someone older and more criminally sophisticated than him so he carried this weapon.”

Mr Burdon added Elliott, who is now based at HMP Dovegate, at Uttoxeter, was confined to his cell for 42 days after he had been found with the weapon and he has been on a prison course relating to this offence.

Recorder Felicity Davies told Elliott: “An officer, having seen you in the exercise yard, asked you to hold your hands up and it was clear he could see you then had a weapon inside your waistband.

“It’s a nasty looking spike as the particulars set out with an improvised handle. It could have caused a very nasty injury indeed if it had been used.”

She added: “You are 22 years of age and have already built up a very significant criminal record.”

Recorder Davies said Elliott’s previous convictions include offences for violence which started in 2015 and they include assault occasioning actual bodily harm, kidnap, possession of a blade, harassment, and robbery among others.