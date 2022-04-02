Sheffield MP calls on ban for snooker star Liang Wenbo after 'appalling' attack on woman

The 35-year-old player was filmed on CCTV kicking and punching a woman in a sustained attack in the city centre and was yesterday fined a total of £1,380 and given a 12 month community order.

Now Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh has called for the China-born star to be kicked out of this year’s World Championship, describing the sentence as ‘shockingly pathetic.’

She said: “This is a shockingly pathetic sentence for such a violent and appalling assault.

Sheffield MP Louise Haigh has called for Liang Wenbo to be banned from the World Championships in Sheffield.

“Liang Wenbo must be barred from participating in the Snooker Championships in Sheffield and all such tournaments for the foreseeable.”

Sheffield Magistrates Court heard the woman dialled 999 while screaming in distress after being attacked by the world number 33 who was charged with a domestic-related assault by beating.

CCTV from Charles Street in the city centre captured Wenbo and his victim having what appeared to be an argument on July 20 last year, which culminated in Wenbo repeatedly hitting and kicking her.

Wenbo then dragged the woman to the ground and continued his assault, despite another man trying to intervene to stop him.

Further footage from another CCTV camera showed Wenbo pushing the woman against a wall and throwing punches towards her.

Wenbo pleaded guilty to the offence on February 9, 2022.

Jonathan Wettreich, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for Yorkshire and Humberside, said: “Wenbo perpetrated a sustained and deliberate assault on the female victim, late at night, leaving her in great distress.

“He has pleaded guilty and been fined £1,380 and given a community order.

“This was an evidence-led prosecution.

“We will always pursue domestic abuse cases where our legal tests are met; this type of behaviour will not be tolerated, and the CPS treats such cases with the utmost seriousness.”

If victims do not wish to cooperate with police investigations, providing there is enough overwhelming evidence, cases can still proceed to court.