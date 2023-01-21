Sheffield Crown Court heard on January 18 how 26-year-old sex-offender Charles Bonde, who has two previous convictions for making indecent images of children, was found by police officers to have further indecent images of youngsters on a mobile phone and his laptop.

Prosecuting barrister Emily Jenkins said a probation officer reported Bonde to police for using a mobile phone that was not registered under the terms of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order while he was resident at Doncaster College.

Ms Jenkins added: “Police attended the college on May 26, last year, and spoke to the defendant. He was escorted to his locker and he surrendered a mobile phone and a laptop and neither had been registered.”

Pictured is Charles Bonde, aged 26, of Whitestone Crescent, Leeds, formerly of Doncaster College, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 62 months of custody after he pleaded guilty to breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, failing to comply with his Sex Offender Register terms, and to making indecent images of children relating to categories A, B and C and to distributing indecent images including categories A, B and C.

Police also found a bank card and a passport and these had also not been logged under his registration requirements as a convicted sex-offender, according to Ms Jenkins.

Ms Jenkins said that when Bonde was arrested he said, ‘I f**ked up again,’ and he started crying.

Bonde, now of Whitestone Crescent, Leeds, pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children relating to categories A, B and C on his electronic devices with category A images being regarded as the most serious. He also admitted distributing category A, B and C indecent images of children.

In addition, Bonde also admitted breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order by failing to register the new mobile phone and laptop and he admitted failing to comply with the Sex Offenders Register by failing to notify the authorities about his new bank card and passport.

Rebecca Tanner, defending, said Bonde has been bullied, lacks confidence and he has lived a socially isolated existence which is sadly when he poses more of a risk.

Ms Tanner added that Bonde has been remanded in custody, had some ‘shocking experiences’ and has found his time behind bars ‘extremely difficult’.

She said: “The moment he attended HMP Doncaster everything changed and it has made him realise he cannot behave in this manner.”

Ms Tanner added: “Because of his difficulties and difficulties in social circumstances and making new friends he has found it extremely difficult and more difficult than others might. He has had some shocking experiences in custody.”

She also said: “He spent time in a cell with an individual who was extremely volatile and menacing and such were the concerns he was moved to another cell.”

Judge Rachael Harrison told Bonde he failed to notify police of his internet devices so he could view indecent images because his ‘perverted sexual desires took precedence’.

She added: “Every person who looks at indecent images of children contributes to children being abused so that more images can be made. Those who distribute images are more culpable still.

“I have no doubt you are at a high risk of causing serious harm to children either by way of looking at indecent images of them being abused and therefore causing that abuse or by committing qualifying offences.”

