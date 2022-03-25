Sheffield Magistrates’ Court building, on Castle Street, was forced to shut on March 14 due to what was described as ‘several leaks and health and safety issues’.

But cases were being sent to the Sheffield Combined Courts Centre, which houses Sheffield Crown Court, and to Barnsley and Doncaster magistrates’ courts, with the Ministry of Justice saying cases listed for Sheffield Magistrates’ Court were ‘being allocated elsewhere’.

However, Sheffield Crown Court, on West Bar, has also announced it closed yesterday morning, Thursday, March 24, due to a burst water pipe and flooding, and it remained closed today, Friday, March 25.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, is temporarily closed after it has suffered a burst water pipe and "flooding" following the temporary closure of Sheffield Magistrates' Court due to "leaks".

A crown court spokesman said: “Sheffield Combined Court is temporarily closed due to [a] burst water pipe within the building and flooding to the main public area, in and around two courtrooms and public concourse areas.

"We are currently assessing the impact and at this stage we unfortunately cannot indicate when the court will be back open.”

Sheffield Crown Court’s Business Continuity Plan has been deployed and the court is maintaining contact with parties who have cases on March 25 to provide alternative arrangements where needed.

The spokesman added: “We have informed the local judiciary of the ongoing situation and will keep everyone up to speed with developments.”

Sheffield Magistrates' Court, pictured, has been temporarily closed due to "leaks" and cases were being transferred to be heard at the Sheffield Crown Court building before the crown court building was also forced to close temporarily due to flooding.

Sheffield Magistrates’ Court, which was still closed today, March 25, had been transferring cases to Sheffield Crown Court and they were being heard across three court rooms prior to the crown court building’s closure.

A source said there had been “flooding” at the magistrates’ building but the MoJ has denied this and said the roof remained ‘intact and safe’.

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh said it was ‘absurd’ the magistrates’ building was forced to close and accused the Government of failing to invest adequately in the justice system.

The MoJ said an additional £105 million had been provided for building improvement during 2020/21, taking the capital spend that year to more than £150m – the biggest investment in two decades.

Sheffield Magistrates’ Court has previously transferred cases to Sheffield Crown Court due to heating problems in the cells.

Both courts deal with cases from Sheffield, Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster.