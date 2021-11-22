The two women officers wish to identify

On November 15 around 10am two women were walking their dog, believed to be a German Shepherd, in a farmer’s field near Finningley Gravel Pitts.

The dog is believed to have mauled and distressed the sheep grazing the field and unfortunately a sheep was found deceased the next morning.