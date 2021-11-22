Sheep found dead after dog savaged livestock in a Doncaster field
Wildlife Officers are trying to identity two women they would like to speak to in connection to reports of distressed and dead livestock in Doncaster.
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 12:02 pm
On November 15 around 10am two women were walking their dog, believed to be a German Shepherd, in a farmer’s field near Finningley Gravel Pitts.
The dog is believed to have mauled and distressed the sheep grazing the field and unfortunately a sheep was found deceased the next morning.
Do you recognise the two women? Call 101 quoting 726 of 12 November.