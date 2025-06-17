Shed, car and building fires attended by firefighters from Doncaster
Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving grassland at 8.10pm on Hurst Lane, Auckley. The crew left the scene at 8.50pm.
Dearne and Adwick firefighters attended a shed fire which had spread to the outside of a premise at 9.35pm on Burnside, Thurnsoce. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. Crews left at 10.50pm.
A car was accidentally on fire at 10pm on Green Lane, Brodsworth. Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident, leaving at 11.05pm.
Three fire crews from Doncaster and Thorne stations were called out to a premise fire at 1.25am on Scott Crescent, Edenthorpe. The accidental fire was in the roof area. There were no reports of any casualties. Crews left the scene at 2.55am.
Askern firefighters attended a deliberate car fire at 5.40am on Rushy Moor Avenue, Askern. The crew returned to the station at 6.15am.