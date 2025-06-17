Shed, car and building fires were among the incidents attended by firefighters from Doncaster overnight (Monday-Tuesday)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving grassland at 8.10pm on Hurst Lane, Auckley. The crew left the scene at 8.50pm.

Dearne and Adwick firefighters attended a shed fire which had spread to the outside of a premise at 9.35pm on Burnside, Thurnsoce. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. Crews left at 10.50pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A car was accidentally on fire at 10pm on Green Lane, Brodsworth. Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident, leaving at 11.05pm.

Shed, car and building fires attended by firefighters from Doncaster.

Three fire crews from Doncaster and Thorne stations were called out to a premise fire at 1.25am on Scott Crescent, Edenthorpe. The accidental fire was in the roof area. There were no reports of any casualties. Crews left the scene at 2.55am.

Askern firefighters attended a deliberate car fire at 5.40am on Rushy Moor Avenue, Askern. The crew returned to the station at 6.15am.