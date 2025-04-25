Sex trafficking gang who shipped girls to Doncaster from Romania are jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five men and two women have been given custodial and suspended prison sentences for their part in the sexual exploitation of young women in the UK after shipping young women from Romania to Doncaster.

A five-year long joint investigation between South Yorkshire Police and Romanian Police has shut down the large-scale sex trafficking organised crime group.

Fourteen young women in their 20s and 30s were trafficked to the UK from Romania over a period of three years between 2016 and 2019 and sexually exploited at multiple addresses in London and Doncaster.

The joint operation saw South Yorkshire Police officers working closely with counterparts in Romania to uncover a franchise network of sex trafficking in Doncaster, Ilford and Norwich.

From left Cristian Damaschin was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison, Valentin Badica was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison, Ionica Badica was sentenced to two years and two months in prison.

Officers traced phone records showing communications between the group members, recorded large cash transfers between bank accounts associated with the traffickers and tracked vehicles across the country being used to transport women for sexual exploitation.

Officers exposed the scale of years of abuse and coercion suffered by the gang’s victims.

The women suffered sexual, physical, and financial abuse at the hands of their traffickers who sought to control and sexually exploit them for their own financial gain.

The fourteen women who were trafficked and subjected to exploitation have been supported by specialist officers in Romania.

Following the extensive evidence gathering, coordinated arrests of six of the traffickers were executed by officers in November 2019, for human trafficking, money laundering and prostitution offences and a further seventh arrest was made in July 2020 for the same offences.

Appearing at Sheffield Crown Court today (25 April) the seven men and women were sentenced to a total of thirteen years in prison, with three given two year suspended sentences.

This follows a five week trial at the same court in 2024, in which the eight pleaded guilty to controlling prostitution for gain.

Valentin Badica, 39, of Ellesmere Road, Newcastle Upon Tyne, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

Cristian Damaschin, 35, of Farndale Road, Newcastle Upon Tyne, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

Ionica Badica, 34, Farndale Road, Newcastle Upon Tyne, was sentenced to two years and two months in prison.

Mihaela Matei, 28, of Ellesmere Road, Newcastle Upon Tyne, was sentenced to one year and ten months suspended for two years. Matei was also ordered to undertake 180 hours of unpaid work and granted a 25 day rehabilitation order.

Ionut-leonard Bahica, 38, of Atkinson Road, Newcastle Upon Tyne, was sentenced to eleven months, suspended for two years.

Adrian Cioroaba, 33, of Cream Street, Sheffield was sentenced to eleven months, suspended for two years.

Iuliana Mavroian, 41, of Colston Street, Newcastle Upon Tyne, was sentenced to one year and ten months, suspended for two years. Mavroian was also ordered to undertake 180 hours of unpaid work and granted a 25 day rehabilitation order.

Following the sentencing, Officer in charge of the investigation, Detective Sergeant Rachael Smith, said: “This has been an extensive investigation that has led to the successful shut down of a dangerous organised crime group. Our investigation team worked incredibly hard over many months to build a case against this cruel network of organised crime.

“I would like to thank our colleagues at the Romanian Police, the National Crime Agency, Metropolitan Police, Staffordshire Police, Staffordshire Regional Organised Crime Unit, Northumbria Police, Norfolk Police, East Midlands Special Operations Unit and North East Regional Organised Crime Unit and Europol AP Phoenix.

"I am pleased that our coordinated working has led to the successful prosecution of these eight individuals and the disruption of organised crime.

“I hope this sends a clear message to those seeking to destroy the lives of others for their own gain – we will come after you and bring you before the courts to secure justice for victims of trafficking and modern slavery.

“Everyone deserves to live their life free from harm and control, but these individuals chose to exploit the vulnerability of their young victims with no care for the damage they caused. We will continue to work hard to ensure that vulnerable people are protected from harm and exploitation does not happen in our towns and cities.”

Anyone can be a target for modern slavery but some people can be more at risk because of money, social or health issues, or because of their age or immigration status.

Find out more about spotting the signs and where to get support if you think you or someone you know is a victim of modern slavery HERE