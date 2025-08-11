Several deaths involving South Yorkshire Police last year.

Several deaths involving South Yorkshire Police were recorded last year, new figures show.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct's report on deaths involving police said mental ill health and addiction remain common factors in many fatalities.

The figures show five deaths involving South Yorkshire Police were reported in the year to March.

They included:

One road traffic fatality

Two apparent suicides following custody

Two deaths categorised as "other", meaning it was due to range of possible circumstances after contact with the force

In 2023-24, the police force was involved in four deaths.

Across England and Wales, a total 155 deaths involving police were reported in 2024-25, down from 189 a year earlier.

Despite the recent fall in fatalities, the IOPC said the figures are broadly in line with the averages over the last decade.

The deaths last year included 26 road traffic fatalities, 17 deaths in or after custody, 60 apparent suicides after custody, two fatal shootings and 50 "other deaths" after police contact.

The report said mental ill health, drugs and alcohol remain common factors in deaths in custody and following police contact.

Rachel Watson, IOPC director general, said: "Behind every death is a human story – each one is a terrible loss for their family and friends. Our thoughts are with all those impacted.

"Our ambition must be to reduce these deaths wherever possible. We know that policing cannot do this alone and a wider, multi-agency response is required."

She added: "It is disappointing that mental ill health remains a common factor in so many of these deaths.

"We welcome changes in the Mental Health Bill to end the use of police cells as an appropriate place of safety for those in crisis, as well as the Right Care, Right Person initiative which aims to ensure vulnerable people receive the most appropriate service from the right agency."

She welcomes initiatives to improve detainees' experience in and after custody, led by the National Police Chiefs' Council, College of Policing and the Independent Advisory Panel on Deaths in Custody.

She said: "Recommendations we and others make will now be collated in a new national database being developed by the College of Policing.

"This is a positive development which will help ensure learning from cases is built into future police training and guidance."

Inquest, a charity providing support on state-related deaths, said the figures show the "harsh reality that contact with police too often has fatal consequences".

Leila Hagmann, the charity's media and communications coordinator, added: "These statistics try to shift blame on to the 'lifestyles' of those who died, rather than focusing on the real issue that lie within policing: excessive force, a reliance on punishment and a lack of care.

"Policing is not – and has never been – the right response to people in crisis. To end this cycle of harm and deaths, we must invest in health and community-led services."